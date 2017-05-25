Police apprehend Alton man charged with first-degree murder

Police on Wednesday apprehended a man wanted in connection with the May 14 death of Derrance G. Taylor, according to Lt. Jarrett Ford.
Alton Police Department Investigations Division officers and U.S. Marshals worked together to locate Cameron D. Matlock, 25, who was charged earlier this month with first-degree murder, one count of armed robbery and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
Authorities found Matlock at a home in Maplewood, Missouri after “speaking with several of his associates and using the combined intelligence to determine his location,” the lieutenant said.
Officers found Taylor, 34, dead in the roadway on Union Street in Alton around 4 a.m. May 14 after they responded to gunshots. Taylor was pronounced dead of a gunshot wound.
“Derrance Taylor’s life being taken is truly a tragedy,” Ford said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”
Police previously located a “person of interest” in connection with the case, the police department said earlier this week.
Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said Matlock was “hiding out” in Maplewood when police located him, according to the Riverbender.com.
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, the Madison County Coroner’s Office, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Division, Madison County States Attorney’s Office, CrimeStoppers and the general public assisted in the investigation, Ford said.
