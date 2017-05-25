Water line break causes evacuation at O’Fallon, Mo., City Hall

A water line break caused an evacuation of City Hall in O’Fallon, Mo., on Thursday morning as crews worked to turn off water to the building, the city announced on social media.
The break caused flooding on the first floor, the city tweeted shortly after 9:30 a.m.
Water pipe break at city hall causing 1st floor flooding. Building evacuated & water is being turned off. More later when details are known— City of O'Fallon (@cityofofallon) May 25, 2017
