May 25, 2017 10:33 AM

Water line break causes evacuation at O’Fallon, Mo., City Hall

By Kelsey Landis

O’Fallon, Mo.

A water line break caused an evacuation of City Hall in O’Fallon, Mo., on Thursday morning as crews worked to turn off water to the building, the city announced on social media.

The break caused flooding on the first floor, the city tweeted shortly after 9:30 a.m.

