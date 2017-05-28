New Korean restaurant opens; Macy’s announces outlet store

A new restaurant, Korean Bobsang, opened in early May at 108 Regency Park in O’Fallon.
The menu features signature Korean dishes, similar to those made by owner Min Sun Song’s mother.
A master sushi chef, Song, worked for three years at the Scott Air Force Base Commissary. His culinary experience also includes 15 years at a Japanese steakhouse in Chicago.
The family-owned establishment is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday.
The restaurant is open from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Korean Bobsang is closed Monday.
Macy’s backstage
Macy’s Backstage The Outlet Store is scheduled to open June 17 inside the Macy’s St. Clair Square store in Fairview Heights.
The outlet store will be housed inside the department store on the first level, a news release said. The idea is to give shoppers a “discount destination” inside the store.
The 17,800-square-foot outlet will offer clothing, home goods, cosmetics, gifts, active wear and jewelry at discount prices.
Macy’s is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Illinois American Water promotion
Karen Cooper has been promoted to senior manager of field services and production for Illinois American Water’s Southern Division, which includes the metro-east, Alton, Cairo and Hardin County service areas, according to a news release. She was previously the operations superintendent for the Alton District service area. Doug Wagner has joined Illinois American Water to fill that role.
“Karen has a proven track record of working successfully with employees, businesses, city officials and community organizations,” Mike Smyth, Illinois American Water vice president, said in a news release. “In her new role, she will continue to lead our efforts in safety, operational efficiencies and growth.”
Nurse practioner joins HSHS Medical Group
Nurse Practitioner Krystal Gilb joined the HSHS Medical Group Urology in Belleville, according to a news release. Gilb has a master’s degree in nursing at Maryville University in St. Louis.
Gilb joins Dr. Kostantinos Psihramis and nurse practitioner Desirae Welby.
“Urologists are in short supply across the country and the metro-east,” Psihramis said in a news release. “With the addition of Krystal, we are better staffed to serve the urological needs of men and women in Belleville and surrounding communities.”
Gilb is working at HSHS Medical Group Urology, 301 W. Lincoln Ave., Belleville. To schedule an appointment, call 618-641-5803.
Reporter Cara Anthony contributed to this article.
