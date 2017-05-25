Alorton man found guilty of murder — again

A judge once again found a 50-year-old Alorton man guilty of first-degree murder after the man successfully appealed his previous conviction, according to St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly.
A jury convicted Estil Stamps in 2013 in connection with the 2010 shooting death of Fananza “Nan” Beard, 46, but the Fifth District Appellate Court in Mount Vernon sided with Stamps in an appeal and reversed his conviction.
Stamps last week waived his right to a jury trial and began his new bench trial Tuesday. Judge Randall Kelley found him guilty on Wednesday, Kelly said.
The murder charge stemmed from the shooting death of Beard at 33rd Street and Bond Avenue in East St. Louis on March 4, 2010. Beard, Stamps and Beard’s girlfriend, Shontiza Goodwin, were allegedly out drinking before the fatal shooting.
Judge Zina Cruse imposed a 55-year sentence after the first conviction. Stamps will have to serve the entirety of his sentence.
