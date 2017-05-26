Want mermaid hair? Check out this Belleville salon.

1:03 World War II vet Dick Kloss on action from Picadilly to the Ardennes Pause

2:37 Local woman tells her tale of possible cougar encounter

3:03 Mike Bost doesn't regret his vote on Trumpcare, backs Trump on Comey firing

1:58 Health care rally outside Mike Bost's O'Fallon office

1:29 New Belleville Walmart may not open until 2019

0:32 Police investigating Alorton infant's death

1:16 One dead after boat capsizes on Baldwin Lake

1:20 Hudson Jewelers to close Granite City store

1:09 Senior dance at the Collinsville Township Senior Citizens' Center