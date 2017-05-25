Tony Hampton
May 25, 2017 9:52 PM

St. Louis man convicted of murder in 2015 Brooklyn strip club shooting

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

A St. Louis man was found guilty in a fatal shooting at a Brooklyn strip club in 2015.

The jury found Tony Hampton, 26, guilty in just under half an hour Thursday, said St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly.

“I think the police did an excellent job putting a case together, and we had some witnesses that were crucial to the case who were brave enough to come forward and testify,” Kelly said. “I know the families of the victim in this case are very grateful with (the verdict) as well.”

Hampton was convicted Thursday of fatally shooting Salahudin Malik Robbins, 29, outside the Bottoms Up strip club in Brooklyn just before 3 a.m. Dec. 13, 2015. Robbins died from multiple gunshot wounds, and at least three others were wounded in the shooting.

Three aggravated battery charges were dismissed, but Hampton will face sentences July 5 for first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Hampton may be sentenced to anywhere from 45 years to life in prison, Kelly said.

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95

