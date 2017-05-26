Man hurt when leg gets stuck between MetroLink train, platform

MetroLink train service was briefly suspended early Friday morning in St. Louis after a man was trapped between a train and a station platform at the Central West End Station, according to KSDK.
The St. Louis Fire Department had to use hydraulic rescue equipment to free the man, who was taken to a hospital, KSDK reported.
Skilled firefighters utilized rescue air bags & hydraulic equipment often referred to as: "Jaws of Life," to extricate the trapped patient. pic.twitter.com/UBIGOstzb8— St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) May 26, 2017
The man was reported to be in critical but stable condition after the accident.
Trains stopped operating between the Forest Park-DeBaliviere and Grand Stations, according to Bi-State Development.
The suspension was announced at 12:05 a.m. Friday, and service resumed at 12:35 a.m., Bi-State said.
Passengers were taken by bus between the Forest Park-DeBaliviere, Central West End and Grand Stations.
Passengers faced hour-long delays.
