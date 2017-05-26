It may be a wet start to Memorial Day weekend

Here’s the forecast for metro-east from the National Weather Service:
TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High in the mid 80s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Low in the 60s. Southwest wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High in the mid 80s. Light wind.
SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Low in the mid 60s. Light wind. Chance of rain 70 percent.
SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High in the upper 70s. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Low in the upper 50s.
MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. High around 80.
MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Low in the upper 50s. High in the upper 70s.
TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low in the mid 50s.
WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. High in the upper 70s.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low around 60. High around 80.
