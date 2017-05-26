Missouri man accused of using money for police memorial for match.com account

A Farmington, Missouri, man is facing a lawsuit after he allegedly solicited donations from businesses with a portable memorial for officers killed in the line of duty, according to KFVS.
Terry Lemons told donors the money would go toward a memorial to honor fallen law enforcement officers, KFVS reported. He used the fake name “Thin Blue Line Tahoe,” claiming his corporation was a nonprofit.
But instead of the money going toward a memorial, Lemons allegedly used the money to make his personal Chevrolet Tahoe look like a police patrol car, complete with radar equipment, a shotgun, emergency lights and a computer.
The rest of the money, said Attorney General Josh Hawley, was spent at bars, restaurants and an account on match.com, according to KFVS.
“We will aggressively pursue those who take advantage of Missourians generosity, especially when they dishonor law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their communities,” Hawley said.
Anyone who has given money to Lemons is encouraged to call the Missouri Attorney General's Consumer Protection Hotline at 888-392-8222.
