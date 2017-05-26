National Weather Service/NOAA
May 26, 2017 6:37 PM

Memorial Day weekend will start with severe thunderstorms in metro-east

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

Severe thunderstorms could wreck part of your Memorial Day weekend.

The National Weather Service predicts severe thunderstorms, winds up to 80 mph and hail up to golf ball size Saturday afternoon and evening. Areas where the storms will be especially severe include along and south of I-70.

A few tornadoes could be possible, NWS reported on Twitter. The tornado threat will be the highest across central Missouri.

    The southern half of Madison County, and all of St. Clair County and south are at a moderate risk of severe storms Saturday evening. This means the storms are likely to be long-lived, widespread and intense. The storms should taper off overnight Saturday, according to NWS. Moderate is the National Weather Service’s second highest risk level behind only high.

    There is a chance of isolated thunderstorms on Sunday wiht highs in the mid to uppers 70s.

    Memorial Day on Monday, however, should be mostly dry, NWS reported.

    If you have Memorial Day plans scheduled for Saturday, make sure you keep and eye on the weather and follow any emergency protocols, if needed. Follow @NWSStLouis on Twitter for severe weather updates.

    Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95

