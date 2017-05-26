Collinsville wins sectional soccer vs Normal

Collinsville’s Alynnah O’Leary gets a shot off to score the first goal against Normal during the championship game of Class 3A Edwardsville Sectional.
Collinsville’s Tayler Devine and Normal’s Katy Quinn battle for posession during the championship game of Class 3A Edwardsville Sectional.
Collinsville’s Courtney Marten battles a Normal player for position during the championship game of Class 3A Edwardsville Sectional.
Collinsville’s Alynna O’Leary heads the ball down field against Normal during the championship game of Class 3A Edwardsville Sectional.
Collinsville’s Bianca Cortez takes a header on a throw in against Normal during the championship game of Class 3A Edwardsville Sectional.
Collinsville’s Bianca Cortez takes a header on a corner kick against Normal during the championship game of Class 3A Edwardsville Sectional.
Collinsville’s Andrea Frerker works to get a cross in against Normal’s Sabrina Kosharek during the championship game of Class 3A Edwardsville Sectional.
Collinsville’s Alynnah O’Leary is congratulated by her teammate Emily Holten after she scored the first goal against Normal during the championship game of Class 3A Edwardsville Sectional.
Collinsville’s Alynnah O’Leary and Normal’s Katy Quinn battle for the ball during the championship game of Class 3A Edwardsville Sectional.
Collinsville’s Jauln Richardson works to gain control against Normal during the championship game of Class 3A Edwardsville Sectional.
Collinsville’s Courtney Marten and Alynnah O’Leary celebrate after teammate Tayler Devine put in the second goal against Normal during the championship game of Class 3A Edwardsville Sectional
Collinsville’s Andrea Frerker battles Normal’s Alyssa Frazier during the championship game of Class 3A Edwardsville Sectional.
Collinsville’s Courtney Marten tries to get a shot of against Normal’s Carmen Cornejo during the championship game of Class 3A Edwardsville Sectional.
