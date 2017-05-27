Edwardsville police investigating rape report; no charges issued

A friend reported finding the 25-year-old woman crying and shaking near the Madison County Bike Trail early in the morning on May 7.
It wasn’t until she got home that she told her friend that she had been sexually assaulted, according to a police affidavit.
The woman told police she was sexually assaulted by a 25-year-old Edwardsville man, who has not been charged. Attempts to reach him for comment were not successful.
Edwardsville Police Chief Jay Keeven replied to a reporter’s inquiry, stating the case has been forwarded to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office for review.
The affidavit, written by Edwardsville Police Detective Sgt. Michael Lybarger, stated the woman, whose name is not being used by the News-Democrat, went out with a female friend to celebrate a graduation. The three went to The Foundry, then to Big Daddies in Edwardsville. It was there, according to Lybarger’s affidavit, that she met the 25-year-old man, an acquaintance. The woman needed a ride to her car, but her friend had already left. The man volunteered to give her a lift, the affidavit states.
The two walked to the man’s house so he could get his car, and the woman asked to use his bathroom, according to the affidavit. The woman began sending text messages to her friend, asking her to come and pick her up. One of the messages contained her location.
The man began making advances, and took off his clothes and hers, the affidavit stated.
“(The woman) said she told (the man) that she did not want to do this,” Lybarger wrote in the affidavit. “(The man) put on a condom and had sex with her. After it was over, (the man) just laid on the bed. During the encounter ... (the woman) said (the man) kept saying he was weird.”
(The woman) said she told (the man) that she did not want to do this. (The man) put on a condom and had sex with her. After it was over, (the man) just laid on the bed. During the encounter ... (the woman) said (the man) kept saying he was weird.
Affidavit of Edwardsville Detective Sgt. Michael Lybarger
The woman then left the home and waited for her friend. The friend reported that when she drove to the area, the woman was running down the street toward them, near the bike trail.
The woman told police that her pair of red underwear and a green, long-sleeve top were still in the man’s house.
“(The woman) said the red underwear might be torn because she thinks (the man) ripped them off of her,” the affidavit stated.
Lybarger’s affidavit was part of an application for a search warrant. After police obtained a search warrant, they found a pair of red underwear and a green shirt from the man’s bedroom closet, according to an evidence inventory log. They also found three condoms and their wrappers. The police also seized the bedding.
As part of the search warrant, the police also asked for hair standards and DNA samples from the man.
Comments