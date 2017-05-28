More Videos

0:36 Underwater breath-holding challenges can cause drownings

1:13 House fire at 37 Oakleigh Drive, rural Belleville

1:43 Belleville barber Bob Kaiser has been cutting hair for 50 years at same location

0:47 Mercury's transit of the sun in highest resolution ever

2:25 Back to Jelly Belly's roots for sugar suit reaction

1:03 World War II vet Dick Kloss on action from Piccadilly to the Ardennes

1:02 Ready for a change? Try a mermaid makeover.

2:37 Local woman tells her tale of possible cougar encounter

1:29 New Belleville Walmart may not open until 2019

0:30 Little girl thinks student 'going prom' is a princess

1:09 Senior dance at the Collinsville Township Senior Citizens' Center