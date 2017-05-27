Anne Elise Parks
Anne Elise Parks Fox 2 News
Anne Elise Parks Fox 2 News

Metro-East News

May 27, 2017 6:04 PM

Meteorologist leaving St. Louis station. Where’s she headed?

News-Democrat

Meteorologist Anne Elise Parks announced during a newscast Saturday morning that she’s leaving St. Louis station KTVI (Channel 2).

Parks didn’t say where she’s headed.

“I can’t quite say yet, but I will as soon as I can,” she told viewers.

Parks joined the combined operations of KTVI and KPLR (Channel 11) in mid-2014.

She previously worked at a station in Terre Haute, Ind.

Parks is a native of New Albany, Mississippi. She is a graduate of Mississippi State University, where she earned a degree in geoscience with an emphasis in broadcast meteorology, along with a minor in communications.

She is a former Miss Mississippi Teen USA contestant.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

House fire at 37 Oakleigh Drive, rural Belleville

House fire at 37 Oakleigh Drive, rural Belleville 1:13

House fire at 37 Oakleigh Drive, rural Belleville
Belleville barber Bob Kaiser has been cutting hair for 50 years at same location 1:43

Belleville barber Bob Kaiser has been cutting hair for 50 years at same location
Mercury's transit of the sun in highest resolution ever 0:47

Mercury's transit of the sun in highest resolution ever

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos