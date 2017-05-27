Meteorologist leaving St. Louis station. Where’s she headed?

Meteorologist Anne Elise Parks announced during a newscast Saturday morning that she’s leaving St. Louis station KTVI (Channel 2).
Parks didn’t say where she’s headed.
“I can’t quite say yet, but I will as soon as I can,” she told viewers.
Parks joined the combined operations of KTVI and KPLR (Channel 11) in mid-2014.
She previously worked at a station in Terre Haute, Ind.
Parks is a native of New Albany, Mississippi. She is a graduate of Mississippi State University, where she earned a degree in geoscience with an emphasis in broadcast meteorology, along with a minor in communications.
She is a former Miss Mississippi Teen USA contestant.
Comments