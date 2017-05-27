Valmeyer man charged in connection with Carbondale stabbing

A Valmeyer man was charged in connection with a Carbondale stabbing early Saturday morning.
Christopher J. Russell, 23, was charged with aggravated battery and unlawful use of a weapon, according to the Southern Illinoisian.
Carbonedale police arrived at the 200 block of South Lake Heights Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday on reports of a person who had been stabbed, the Southern Illinoisian reported. The victim’s injuries were not life threatening.
Officers arrested Russell and took him to Jackson County Jail.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-2677.
