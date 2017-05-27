Early May flooding cost Illinois $5.8 million in damages

Illinois local and state governments spent nearly $5.8 million on repairing flood damages from late April and early May.

Across the state, 183 homes were damaged, said Patti Thompson, communications manager at the Illinois Emergency Management Agency. None were destroyed, 15 had major damage and the rest had lesser damage.

Illinois, however, fared much better than Missouri did.

Five people died in the flooding in Missouri, and the heavy rain left several towns damaged. More than 300 roads were closed in the state and stayed closed until crews were able to make certain it was safe again.

The rain storms closed major highways and left streets filled with massive puddles. Cities in both Missouri and Illinois prepared for the worst as river levels rose and flooded nearby areas.