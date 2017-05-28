Metro-East News

May 28, 2017 6:44 AM

There’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday and Memorial Day

The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:

Today ... A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tonight ... Mostly clear, with a low around 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Memorial Day ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 3 to 8 mph.

Monday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Wednesday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Thursday ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Friday ... A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.

Friday Night ... A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Saturday ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

