More than 1,000 without power in Belleville after transformer malfunction

At least 1,231 Belleville residents were without power Sunday morning, according to the Ameren Illinois outage map.
The outages were not weather-related, according to an Ameren spokesman, though severe thunderstorms hit the area Saturday evening with strong winds, lightning and rain.
A transformer in the Belleville area malfunctioned, causing the outages, spokesman Tucker Kennedy said. Crews were working at the substation Sunday morning to restore power.
In the meantime, crews planned to switch power to another circuit to pick up the customers without service.
The spokesman said power would be restored later Sunday morning.
More than 2,000 outages were reported in the Farmington, Missouri area south of St. Louis. Dozens were also without power in St. Louis county, according to the outage map.
The National Weather Service predicted a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday and Memorial Day.
