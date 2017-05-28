The Ameren Illinois outage map showed more than 1,000 residents without power Sunday morning.
The Ameren Illinois outage map showed more than 1,000 residents without power Sunday morning. Ameren Illinois
The Ameren Illinois outage map showed more than 1,000 residents without power Sunday morning. Ameren Illinois

Metro-East News

May 28, 2017 8:00 AM

More than 1,000 without power in Belleville after transformer malfunction

By Kelsey Landis

klandis@bnd.com

At least 1,231 Belleville residents were without power Sunday morning, according to the Ameren Illinois outage map.

The outages were not weather-related, according to an Ameren spokesman, though severe thunderstorms hit the area Saturday evening with strong winds, lightning and rain.

A transformer in the Belleville area malfunctioned, causing the outages, spokesman Tucker Kennedy said. Crews were working at the substation Sunday morning to restore power.

In the meantime, crews planned to switch power to another circuit to pick up the customers without service.

The spokesman said power would be restored later Sunday morning.

More than 2,000 outages were reported in the Farmington, Missouri area south of St. Louis. Dozens were also without power in St. Louis county, according to the outage map.

The National Weather Service predicted a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday and Memorial Day.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Underwater breath-holding challenges can cause drownings

Underwater breath-holding challenges can cause drownings 0:36

Underwater breath-holding challenges can cause drownings
Fitness Zone gym opens in Freeburg 1:26

Fitness Zone gym opens in Freeburg
House fire at 37 Oakleigh Drive, rural Belleville 1:13

House fire at 37 Oakleigh Drive, rural Belleville

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos