32-year-old St. Louis man dies in crash on Interstate 55

A 32-year-old St. Louis man died after his SUV crashed Saturday night off southbound Interstate 55 near East St. Louis, according to St. Clair County Deputy Coroner Dean Darnall.
Robert Litaker died after he lost control of his vehicle, a 2001 Toyota 4Runner. His car rolled over off the interstate between mile marker two and three. It’s not clear what caused him to lose control of the vehicle, Darnall said.
Darnall pronounced Litaker dead at 11:20 p.m. of blunt force trauma.
No one else was involved in the crash.
Darnall said the coroner’s department is awaiting results of a toxicology test.
Illinois State Police and Fairmont City police and fire departments responded to the crash.
Miller Funeral Homes in Vandalia is handling arrangements.
