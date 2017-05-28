Imo’s Pizza ranked one of best in nation

Imo’s Pizza has been named one of the country’s best pizzas by Tasting Table, a website and newsletter for culinary enthusiasts.
The website called the St. Louis pizza chain a “pizza empire,” noting its unique use of Provel cheese and thin, crispy crust.
“It’s a style seldom found outside of the city, so make sure to try a slice whenever you’re in the area,” Tasting Table’s ranking said.
The Provel cheese — a blend of cheddar, provolone and Swiss cheeses “known for its incomparable gooeyness” — is a signature part of Imo’s Pizza.
A Chicago pizzeria also made the list. Lou Malnati’s, described as “true deep-dish pizza” was one of the 26 pizza places on the list.
Kara Berg
