Christopher Smith
Christopher Smith

Metro-East News

May 28, 2017 6:12 PM

Imo’s Pizza ranked one of best in nation

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

Imo’s Pizza has been named one of the country’s best pizzas by Tasting Table, a website and newsletter for culinary enthusiasts.

The website called the St. Louis pizza chain a “pizza empire,” noting its unique use of Provel cheese and thin, crispy crust.

“It’s a style seldom found outside of the city, so make sure to try a slice whenever you’re in the area,” Tasting Table’s ranking said.

The Provel cheese — a blend of cheddar, provolone and Swiss cheeses “known for its incomparable gooeyness” — is a signature part of Imo’s Pizza.

A Chicago pizzeria also made the list. Lou Malnati’s, described as “true deep-dish pizza” was one of the 26 pizza places on the list.

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Veterans try to break marathon baseball game world record

Veterans try to break marathon baseball game world record 1:11

Veterans try to break marathon baseball game world record
Underwater breath-holding challenges can cause drownings 0:36

Underwater breath-holding challenges can cause drownings
Fitness Zone gym opens in Freeburg 1:26

Fitness Zone gym opens in Freeburg

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos