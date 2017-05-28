The three Friedman brothers took a trip to Washington, D.C. Saturday as a part of Greater St. Louis’ honor flight program.
May 28, 2017 6:18 PM

3 Belleville veterans take honor flight to D.C.

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

Three Belleville brothers took the trip of a lifetime to Washington, D.C. on Saturday.

They were a part of the monthly honor flight, a free, one-day trip to D.C. for senior veterans so they can experience memorials built in their honor. Each month, flights are filled with St. Louis-area veterans and their guardians.

Joe Friedman, the youngest of the three Belleville brothers, served in the Air Force. He told KMOV that his granddaughter talked him and his brothers into doing the honor flight. His two other brothers served in the Navy and the Army.

“It’s just great to get together,” he said. "It’s fantastic to get to go on the flight with them.”

World War II veterans are dying at a rate of around 430 per day, according to glshonorflight.org. Greater St. Louis Honor Flight is currently focusing on WWII and Korean War veterans, and those with a terminal illness.

The veterans visit the WWII Memorial, the Korean War Memorial, the Vietnam Memorial, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery and the Lincoln Memorial, among other things.

It’s a busy day for the veterans, but many tell GLS Honor Flight that it was the best day of their life.

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95

