May 28, 2017 6:49 PM

Parents of Trenton 20-year-old want her heroin death to spark discussion

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

The parents of a Trenton 20-year-old whose heroin death is the subject of a police investigation said they want the public to have a better understanding of the epidemic, and to begin discussing ways to deal with it.

Mike and Sybil Conley, the parents of Zoë Conley, issued a statement Sunday.

“If there are going to be fruitful discussions about public measures to fight addiction and especially the scourge of heroin and other opiates, they can only take place with the support of a public that understands the true costs of addiction and is willing to invest in treating it,” the Conleys said in the statement.

Trenton Police have confirmed that Zoë Conley’s death is the subject of an investigation. In Illinois, a person who provides illegal drugs that result in a death can be charged with drug-induced homicide.

"We are aware of the investigation but it is not the focus of our thoughts at this time. We want to mourn our daughter, and to eventually try to make some contribution to the recovery of other addicts,” the Conleys said in the statement. “The involvement of law enforcement is an important component in the fight against addiction, but we believe a better understanding among the public about the nature and the effects of the disease of addiction are equally valuable.”

The involvement of law enforcement is an important component in the fight against addiction, but we believe a better understanding among the public about the nature and the effects of the disease of addiction are equally valuable.

Mike and Sybil Conley

Zoë Conley was found unconcious early Wednesday morning in her home, and was pronounced dead at 6:05 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese. She had a long battle with heroin addiction, spending most of her teenage years fighting it, according to her obituary. She attempted to recover many times, but was never successful.

An obituary posted to the Trenton Sun’s Facebook page drew hundreds of comments, many of them praising the Conleys for having the courage to be open about their daughter’s addiction.

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95

