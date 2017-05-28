Metro-East News

Man missing from Winchester may be suffering from psychotic episodes, police say

News-Democrat

May 28, 2017 11:04 PM

Police are looking for a missing man last seen in Winchester who may be suffering from psychotic episodes, according to the St. Louis Post Dispatch.

William Kunes Jr., 49, was last seen in Winchester in the 400 block of Lindy Boulevard. He’s epileptic and left suicide notes in several places in his home. St. Louis County police say this is not typical behavior for him.

Kunes is 5-foot 8 with red hair, blue eyes, a fair complexion and a scar on his left temple. He was driving a blue 2012 Mazda 4 with Missouri license plate number YK9 G82, according to the Post-Dispatch.

If anyone has seen him, contact St. Louis County police at 314-615-0700 or 314-615-4282.

