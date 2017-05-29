There’s a slight chance of storms this afternoon, but Memorial Day should stay mostly sunny

The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Memorial Day ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 86. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Tonight ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Tuesday ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night ... A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Wednesday ... Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Thursday ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.
Thursday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Friday ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.
Friday Night ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Saturday ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.
Saturday Night ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Sunday ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.
