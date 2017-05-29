Metro-East News

May 29, 2017 6:21 AM

There’s a slight chance of storms this afternoon, but Memorial Day should stay mostly sunny

News-Democrat

The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:

Memorial Day ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 86. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tonight ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Tuesday ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night ... A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Wednesday ... Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Thursday ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Thursday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Friday ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.

Friday Night ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Saturday ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Sunday ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

