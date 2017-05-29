Belleville man charged in Family Dollar armed robberies

A 50-year-old Belleville man has been charged in connection with the robbery of a Family Dollar on North 89th Street.
Christopher T. Parker was charged with two counts of armed robbery, a class X felony, and two counts of aggravated robbery, a class 1 felony. Parker’s bail was set at $500,000.
Police responded at 5:25 p.m. Saturday to Family Dollar, 610 N. 89th St., for the call. An officer arrived on scene as Parker fled, Belleville police said. The officer pursued Parker and eventually took him into custody without incident.
Police said one Family Dollar employee said a man came into the store, demanded money from the cash register and reached towards his waistband to imply he had a weapon.
The employee ran to a neighboring store while a second employee, who was in the back room, called the police, said Master Sgt. Todd Keilbach.
The suspect damaged the cash register, took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled, Keilbach said.
No one was injured during the incident.
Parker also was charged in connection with a robbery of the same Family Dollar in October, police said.
Police did not say if Parker is suspected in another robbery of a Family Dollar in west Belleville on Wednesday, or an attempted robbery at another Family Dollar, 314 N. Illinois St., on Thursday.
