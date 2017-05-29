Woman charged with robbery after purse snatching at St. Clair Square

A St. Louis woman has been charged with robbery after taking a woman’s purse in the parking lot of St. Clair Square mall, Fairview Heights police said.
On Saturday morning, Lashay V. Anderson, 23, allegedly approached a woman outside St. Clair Square to ask for some change, then grabbed the woman’s purse and fled the scene, police said.
Anderson was later arrested in Brentwood, Mo., and was found to be in possession of the Fairview Heights victim’s belongings, police said.
Anderson’s bond was set at $150,000. She is being held in St. Louis awaiting extradition to Illinois, police said.
Comments