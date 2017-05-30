Showers, thunderstorms possible Tuesday afternoon, overnight

There’s a chance for showers and storms in the metro-east Tuesday afternoon and night, according to the National Weather Service.
Here’s the full forecast for the next seven days:
TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High in the lower 80s. Light wind.
TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low in the upper 50s. Light wind.
WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. High around 80. Light wind.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Low around 60. Light wind.
THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High in the lower 80s. Light wind.
THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Low in the mid 60s.
FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High in the lower 80s.
FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low in the mid 60s. High around 80.
SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High around 80.
SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Low in the upper 50s. High in the mid 70s.
