Metro-East News

May 30, 2017 8:11 AM

Road repairs will close eastbound I-64 lane on Poplar Street Bridge

News-Democrat

Travel times could lengthen as roadway repairs are scheduled to begin on the eastbound lanes of the Poplar Street Bridge on Wednesday, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

The two left-most of the four eastbound lanes will be closed at first. MoDOT will close both lanes to install a barrier so it can close the left lane “around the clock,” but the second of the two lanes will open again by 2 p.m., according to a news release.

Crews are to remove and replace the driving surface, MoDOT said. Work was scheduled to begin starting at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

The Sixth Street ramp in St. Louis will also be closed for work at 12:01 a.m. and reopen by 2 p.m.

MoDOT stated that construction will move across the lanes from May to August. In the fall, it will close the ramp from northbound Interstate 55 to the bridge, making it accessible only from I-64.

