St. Clair County to be designated Purple Heart county

St. Clair County is set to be designated a Purple Heart County by the Military Order of the Purple Heart Hayes/Krell Memorial Chapter 159.
A proclamation is scheduled to be read during Tuesday’s St. Clair County Board meeting by County Board Member Frank Heiligenstein; board members also are scheduled to receive a Purple Heart flag from the Purple Heart Hayes/Krell Memorial Chapters.
From 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. applications will be taken for membership to The Military Order of the Purple Heart, according to a news release.
The first 30 applicants will have their lifetime dues paid for by Chapter 159. Those applying after that will be charged $50 to complete their lifetime dues, the news release said. Applicants must provide a photo ID and a certified DD214 that shows receiving the Purple Heart medal and a honorable discharge.
Other items
▪ New zoning commissioner: County Board members are scheduled to vote on the appointment of Steven Howell, of Millstadt, to the Zoning Board of Appeals to replace Commissioner Charles Frederick, who resigned from the board. Howell is completing a term that would expire Dec. 31, 2018.
▪ Storage facility approval: The County Board is scheduled to vote on a proposal from Paul and Jeanne McCleery, of Lebanon, to open a storage facility at a bank-owned property at 10027 W. U.S. 50. The St. Clair County Zoning Board of Appeals earlier this month recommended approval of the couple’s request for a special-use permit for the four-acre property.
The proposed McCleery Safe Storage also is slated to have storage sheds for purchase in the future. They also plan to have self-service ice, propane tank exchanges, propane tank refilling, as well as U-Haul equipment rentals.
Paul McCleery plans to use the existing two storage buildings on the property, including a 129,000-square-foot building, and then may build up to five additional buildings, he has said.
▪ County engineer change: With County Engineer James Fields slated to retire on June 9, County Board members are scheduled to vote on whether to name Norman Etling as acting county engineer.
Etling currently serves as assistant county engineer. He has served as the village engineer in Shiloh and city engineer for Belleville.
▪ Highway Department materials: County Board members are scheduled to vote on whether to purchase the highway department’s bituminous materials for maintenance work for $1.27 million from JTC Petroleum Co., out of Maryville. Last year, the materials cost $1.1 million from JTC.
To attend
- What: St. Clair County Board
- When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
- Where: St. Clair County Courthouse, Room B-564, 10 Public Square, Belleville.
