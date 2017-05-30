LouFest file photo
LouFest file photo Provided
LouFest file photo Provided

Metro-East News

May 30, 2017 9:58 AM

LouFest just announced its second wave of artists coming to town in September

News-Democrat

ST. LOUIS

The second wave of bands set to perform at LouFest 2017 has been announced.

Snoop Dogg, Run the Jewels and Spoon will also play at the summer music festival in Forest Park.

Other artists included in the lineup are Weezer, Huey Lewis & The News, Cage The Elephant, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, and Lizzo.

LouFest will also feature a celebration honoring rock legend Chuck Berry, who passed away March 18 at age 90.

General admission tickets are available for $95. General admission and other tickets are available for purchase on the LouFest website.

LouFest will take place Sept. 9-10.

