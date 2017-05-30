Davis to hold ‘office hours’ during congressional recess

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, has scheduled several open office hours sessions during the next several days to meet with constituents, according to his office.
Meetings will be taken on a first-come, first-serve basis. No appointments are necessary, Davis’ office said.
Due to space constraints, meetings will be limited to no more than five people at a time, his office said. Each meeting will have up to 10 minutes for constituents to discuss any issue they choose.
Davis is set to have the office hours at five locations:
▪ Springfield: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Boys & Girls Club of Central Illinois, 300 S. 15th St. in Springfield.
▪ Normal: 8:30 to 10 a.m. Thursday at 104 W. North St. in Normal.
▪ Decatur: 2:30 to 4 p.m. Thursday at 243 S. Water St. in Decatur.
▪ Champaign: 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at 2004 Fox Drive in Champaign.
▪ Maryville: 1:30 to 3 p.m. Monday, June 5, at 15 Professional Park Drive in Maryville.
For more information, constituents with questions may call 217-403-4690.
Congress is on recess after the Memorial Day holiday. Members of the U.S. House of Representatives are scheduled to return to Washington on June 6.
Comments