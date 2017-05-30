Metro-East News

Mosquito foggers ready to roll in Edwardsville

Edwardsville residents will see trucks fogging the neighborhoods for mosquitoes beginning next week.

Fogger trucks will pass through neighborhoods from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. three evenings per week on a biweekly cycle, according to city officials. Wards 1, 4 and 5 will be sprayed Tuesdays; Wards 6 and 7 on Wednesdays; and Wards 2 and 3 on Thursdays.

Residents are asked to eliminate standing water in bird baths, ponds, flowerpots, old tires, downspouts and other places with stagnant water where mosquitoes can breed.

