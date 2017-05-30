Potentially endangered Missouri man missing, may be headed south

Police are still looking for a possibly endangered man last seen in Winchester, Missouri.
William Kunes, Jr., 49, may be suffering from psychotic episodes, according to St. Louis County police. He has been missing since 5 p.m. Saturday.
Police say Kunes may be headed to southeast Missouri or Florida.
He was last seen in Winchester in the 400 block of Lindy Boulevard. Kunes is described as a white male with red hair, blue eyes and fair complexion. He has a scar on his left temple.
Kunes left suicide notes at multiple locations at his residence. St. Louis County police say this is not typical behavior for him.
Kunes was traveling in a blue 2012 Mazda 4 bearing Missouri plates YK9G82. His vehicle was last seen in the 400 block of Lindy Boulevard.
Anyone with information can call 911 or contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 314-615-0700.
