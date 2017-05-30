Metro-East News

May 30, 2017 2:49 PM

Mexican national sentenced in federal court on illegal entry charge

News-Democrat

East St. Louis

A Mexican national and convicted felon has been sentenced to nearly two years in federal court on a charge of illegal re-entry into the United States.

A judge sentenced Lamberto Torres-Garcia, 32, to 21 months in federal prison for entering the U.S. from Mexico illegally in 2015, according to Donald Boyce, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois.

Torres-Garcia had been previously convicted of burglary, felony theft and felony illegal re-entry after deportation. Torres-Garcia was deported to Mexico twice in 2012.

Torres-Garcia has been in federal custody since his arrest by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Granite City in November 2016.

ICE agents conducted the investigation. ICE is a division of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Garrison.

