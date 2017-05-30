Illinois State Police adds extra patrols to watch for drunk drivers

Illinois State Police will be conducting extra patrols throughout June to watch for unsafe drivers and catch anyone who may be driving under the influence.
ISP will conduct extra patrols in St. Clair and Madison counties to watch for drivers with suspended or revoked licenses, those with open alcoholic beverages in the car and anyone not buckled up or driving under the influence, according to an ISP news release.
Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol is a significant factor in more than 40 percent of fatal crashes in Illinois, according to ISP.
“The ISP has zero tolerance for impaired drivers. If you drive drunk, you will be arrested,” according to the release.
Roadside Safety Checks, designed to generate voluntary compliance from the public, will also be conducted in June. With checkpoints scattered around the counties, police hope it will encourage motorists to arrange for a designated driver or to not drive after drinking.
ISP will also conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols in the two counties in June to make sure people are wearing seat belts. By law, all vehicle passengers must wear a seat belt.
