Do you know who killed these two people?

CrimeStoppers is highlighting two unsolved June homicides from Illinois in hopes that some new information may come to light.
The organization will pay up to $5,000 cash for any information that leads police to a felony arrest in these or other homicide cases. It’ll also pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in other felony cases.
Angela Heard
Angela Heard, 48, was shot in the head at a 24-hour convenience store in East St. Louis on June 2, 2014 after an argument with an unknown subject.
Police found her at the convenience store four days before she died at St. Louis University Hospital. She was the city’s 11th homicide victim for 2014.
Heard’s money, debit cards and other belongings were missing when she was found, and family believed she was robbed.
A dancer, Heard had traveled the world and moved back to East St. Louis after falling on some hard times, a friend told the BND in June 2014. The friend said Heard’s family was upset about her shooting, and they wanted someone to pay for her death.
Thomas Moore
Thomas Moore, a 22-year-old from O’Fallon, was shot and killed in Washington Park on June 30, 2010.
Moore was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was found near a Mobil station where other Washington Park shootings had taken place. Police belive his death was the result of a robbery or carjacking.
Two black males were seen fleeing the scene in Moore’s car, which was later found burned in Washington Park.
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
Comments