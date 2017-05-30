News
Sports
Living
Classifieds
62°
Full Menu
62°
Customer Service
Site Information
Contact Us
About Us
Advertise
Advertise with Us
Media Kit
Mobile
Mobile Apps & eReaders
Mobile Alerts
Newsletters
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Instagram
YouTube
E-Edition
News
All News
Metro-east News
Business
Crime
Belleville News
Education News
Violation of Trust
O'Fallon Progress
Highland News Leader
State|Region News
Nation|World News
Politics and Government
Scott Air Force Base
Submit a News Tip
Public Salaries
Send Us Your Photographs
Sports
All Sports
Cardinals
Cheap Seats Blog
Blues
Colleges
High Schools
Recruiting
High School Football
High School Baseball/Softball
High School Basketball
Send Us Your Photographs
Politics
Politics
Elections
Living
All Living
BND Magazine
Entertainment
Food
Horoscopes
Answer Man
Special Sections
Records
Contests
Comics
Puzzles & Games
Celebrations
Send Us Your Photographs
Opinion
All Opinion
Editorial
Glenn McCoy
Letters/Sound-off
Submit a Letter
Obituaries
Shopping
Shopping
Today's Hot Deal
Grocery Coupons
Today's Circulars
Service Directory
Classifieds
Jobs
Moonlighting
Cars
Homes
Homes
Local Homes for Sale
Legals
Place Ad
Metro-East News
Playlist
facebook
twitter
email
Share
More Videos
2:00
O'Fallon Township High School class of 2017 reflects on graduation
Pause
0:36
Underwater breath-holding challenges can cause drownings
1:11
Veterans try to break marathon baseball game world record
2:02
Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.
2:33
9-year-old heads to gymnastics nationals for third time
6:03
School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.
0:45
Belleville East plays small ball in sectional win
2:08
Is cursive still relevant?
2:14
(Not so) smooth criminals
3:03
Nashville baseball coach after super-sectional loss
Share Video
Video link:
Select
Embed code:
Select
facebook
twitter
email
St. Clair County named Purple Heart County
May 30, 2017
The St. Clair County Board received a flag honoring those with Purple Hearts from Hayes/Krell Memorial Chapter 159.
jbustos@bnd.com
More Videos
2:16
St. Clair County named Purple Heart County
2:00
O'Fallon Township High School class of 2017 reflects on graduation
1:32
Potential record-breaking baseball game ends Memorial Day morning
3:08
O'Fallon honors fallen veterans with Memorial Day ceremony
2:51
Sights and sounds from Belleville's 2017 Memorial Day Parade
2:50
She's 26 and part of a milestone in marathon baseball history
3:03
Belleville native on teaching marketing in France
3:11
Belleville native on excelling when you are at your busiest
1:11
Veterans try to break marathon baseball game world record
0:36
Underwater breath-holding challenges can cause drownings
1:26
Fitness Zone gym opens in Freeburg
1:13
House fire at 37 Oakleigh Drive, rural Belleville
More Videos
Editor's Choice Videos
Subscriptions
Digital & Home Subscriptions
Digital Replica Edition
Site Information
Customer Service
About Us
Contact Us
Newsletters
Social, Mobile & More
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Mobile Options
Advertising
Place a Classified Ad
Advertise With Us
Shopping
Local Deals
More
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service