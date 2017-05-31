Fidget spinner craze hits Belleville

Astronomers across the globe took to their telescopes Monday to observe a rare planetary event known as the Transit of Mercury, in which the planet – seen as a tiny, dark disk – crept steadily across the Sun over the course of seven-and-a-half hours. For those who missed it, NJIT has compiled a time-lapse video composed of extremely high-resolution images of the transit taken from the university’s New Solar Telescope (NST) at Big Bear Solar Observatory (BBSO) and from NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) in space. It was while observing the sun that the element helium was discovered.