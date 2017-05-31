The fad isn’t over yet. Belleville grandma goes to five stores to find fidget spinner.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:21 Fidget spinner craze hits Belleville Pause 2:16 St. Clair County named Purple Heart County 2:00 O'Fallon Township High School class of 2017 reflects on graduation 1:32 Potential record-breaking baseball game ends Memorial Day morning 3:08 O'Fallon honors fallen veterans with Memorial Day ceremony 2:51 Sights and sounds from Belleville's 2017 Memorial Day Parade 2:50 She's 26 and part of a milestone in marathon baseball history 3:03 Belleville native on teaching marketing in France 3:11 Belleville native on excelling when you are at your busiest 1:11 Veterans try to break marathon baseball game world record Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email In the past few weeks, fidget spinners have become the most popular toy in the country. znizami@bnd.com

In the past few weeks, fidget spinners have become the most popular toy in the country. znizami@bnd.com