May 31, 2017 6:17 AM

Don’t let the metro-east sun fool you — rain may crash the party this afternoon

While most of Wednesday will see sunny skies wit a high around 81 degrees in the metro-east, National Weather Service forecasters are calling for rain and thunderstorms after 3 p.m.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 58 degrees and a chance of rain after 2 a.m.

This week’s forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:

Today ... Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tonight ... Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Thursday ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Light south wind.

Friday ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67 degrees.

Saturday ... A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees.

Saturday Night ... A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67 degrees.

Sunday ... A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees.

Monday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.

Monday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees.

Tuesday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.

