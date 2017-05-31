Don’t let the metro-east sun fool you — rain may crash the party this afternoon

While most of Wednesday will see sunny skies wit a high around 81 degrees in the metro-east, National Weather Service forecasters are calling for rain and thunderstorms after 3 p.m.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 58 degrees and a chance of rain after 2 a.m.
This week’s forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today ... Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight ... Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Thursday ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Light south wind.
Friday ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67 degrees.
Saturday ... A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees.
Saturday Night ... A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67 degrees.
Sunday ... A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees.
Monday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.
Monday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees.
Tuesday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.
