Amber Alert canceled: Girl, 13, found safe after abduction in Missouri

On Wednesday morning, police canceled an Amber Alert issued for a 13-year-old girl reportedly abducted in Salem on Tuesday night.
A post on the Dent County Sheriff’s Facebook page said the girl had been found Wednesday morning and is safe.
Deputies had been asking for the public’s help in locating a maroon two-tone extended cab pickup truck with dark rear side windows, believed to be carrying two men and the abducted 13-year-old girl.
A previous Facebook post on the agency’s page stated the truck was last seen on County Road 6090 traveling toward Highway 32 West in Salem at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The girl, Trinity Lewis, told told her guardian she was headed to a friend’s house, but she never made it. Police said at some point she was picked up by the two men in the pickup.
Salem is 125 miles southwest of St. Louis, south of Interstate 44 and east of Fort Leonard Wood.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
Comments