Troy man shot in chest during burglary sentenced to prison

A judge sentenced a Troy man, who was shot in the chest during a 2015 home burglary near Marine, to nine years in prison for burglarizing the residence just west of Highland.
Court documents indicate Brandon E. Switzer pleaded guilty to two counts of residential burglary. In an agreement with prosecutors, three other charges were dropped including theft under $500 and two counts of criminal damage to property.
The two residential burglary charges are Class 1 felonies and carry a minimum sentence of four years in prison. He was sentenced to nine years for both charges; however, the sentences will run concurrently.
The burglary occurred just after midnight on Nov. 20, 2015 in the 12000 block of Mayer Road, which is just east of Marine and five miles west of Highland.
Madison County Sheriff’s Department Capt. T. Mike Dixon said a resident in the home called 911 to report he had shot then 29-year-old Switzer, who was breaking into the residence.
Switzer’s gunshot wound was not life threatening.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
