May 31, 2017 12:17 PM

East St. Louis man invaded an apartment and attacked another man, charges allege

By Kelsey Landis

A 22-year-old East St. Louis man broke into a woman’s apartment and then attacked another man who was there on May 26, according to charges filed in St. Clair County court earlier this week.

Deaundre R. Maynard was charged with home invasion and criminal damage to government property. Charges allege he caused up to $500 in damage to the public housing authority apartment in the 1200 block of McCasland Ave. in East St. Louis.

Home invasion is a Class X felony with mandatory minimum sentence of six to 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Criminal damage to government property is a Class 4 felony and is punishable by one to three years in prison.

Judge John O’Gara set Maynard’s bail at $100,000. As of Wednesday, Maynard remained in custody in the St. Clair County Jail.

