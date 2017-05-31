Police arrest O’Fallon man facing child sex abuse charges

St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 53-year-old man Tuesday on a warrant issued in connection to seven felony charges filed in mid May.
Carl Scoma of O’Fallon was still in custody at the St. Clair County jail Wednesday morning. He is being held on $25,000 bail.
Scoma is accused of sexually abusing a now 14-year-old girl for more than two years and physically attacking a then 11-year-old boy.
Scoma has been charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of the girl, a Class X felony in addition to two counts of criminal sexual assault, Class 1 felonies; two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, Class 2 felonies; and unauthorized video recording, a Class 3 felony. He was also charged with aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony, in connection to the alleged attack on the 11-year-old boy.
Scoma does not have a court appearance scheduled as of Wednesday morning.
