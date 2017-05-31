State Rep. Stuart statement on ongoing budget impasse

On the last day of the legislature’s scheduled spring legislative session, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, released the following statement:

“Today is the 700th day of Governor Rauner’s budget crisis. It is absolutely ridiculous that for 700 days, families, seniors, schools and taxpayers in our community have suffered. Our schools are underfunded and scrambling to keep their doors open, seniors have been denied Meals on Wheels, and critical service providers are unable to provide services to victims of domestic abuse. Our prized state universities are struggling to attract the nation’s brightest students.

“We made progress in good faith to compromise with the governor on his non-budgetary demands while protecting middle-class families. I supported workers’ compensation reforms to bring down the cost of doing business in Illinois. I supported not only a property tax freeze, but went further and supported a measure to actually reduce property taxes. I joined my House colleagues to pass economic reforms to crack down on corporations that take state tax breaks only to move jobs overseas. We have made every effort to meet the governor halfway, but he needs come back to the negotiating table to work out a budget solution.

“I have been ready and willing to work on a compromise to end this impasse and pass a balanced budget, and I will continue to work throughout the summer to close the Rauner budget deficit. In the meantime, I’m upholding my personal commitment to the people I represent to not accept my own pay until a budget is in place. I urge the governor to come to the table, negotiate a budget with us and end his outrageous budget impasse.”