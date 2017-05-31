State Rep. Costello Releases Statement on Budget Work

State Rep. Jerry Costello II, D-Smithton, released the following statement urging renewed state budget negotiations:

“The Legislature and the governor have a lot of work to do to end this crisis and pass a budget for Illinois. I remain ready to do whatever it takes to pass an honest, balanced budget, and I will continue to work throughout the summer to end this impasse and pass a budget that invests in Southern Illinois.

“I have worked to find compromises with the governor without hurting working class families and to find common ground so we can get down to the work of passing a full and balanced budget for the state of Illinois.

“The governor has asked to freeze property taxes. I went further and voted to cut property taxes. The governor has insisted we make Illinois a better place to do businesses. I have worked to pass a package of economic reforms that levels the playing field for small and medium-sized businesses in Southern Illinois, and to crack down on big corporations that rig the system and ship our local jobs overseas. These are areas that we agree with the governor on, and have worked to pass them with support for both sides of the aisle.

“I know the only way we will pass a budget is through cooperation and bipartisan work. I remain ready to do whatever it takes to help end this impasse and pass an honest and balanced budget.”