Gov. Rauner statement on ongoing budget impasse

Gov. Bruce Rauner issued a statement Wednesday after the end of the 2017 legislative session:

“Today, Illinois Democrats made clear that their partisan agenda is more important than the future of our state.

Despite being given the opportunity to set our state on the right path, Democrats in the Illinois House and Senate refused to pass a balanced budget with real lasting property tax relief.

A 32% tax increase without real reform is not the answer. Illinois already has the highest property taxes in America. We have the 5th highest tax burden in the country.

Democrats sent a strong message to Illinois families this evening: they are willing to push our state further into debt and destruction just to continue the corrupt, self-serving agendas of Speaker Madigan and the Chicago Machine.

Choosing reform over the status quo is not easy, but with your help - we will bring back Illinois.”