Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com
Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com

Metro-East News

May 31, 2017 8:41 PM

Gov. Rauner statement on ongoing budget impasse

Gov. Bruce Rauner issued a statement Wednesday after the end of the 2017 legislative session:

“Today, Illinois Democrats made clear that their partisan agenda is more important than the future of our state.

Despite being given the opportunity to set our state on the right path, Democrats in the Illinois House and Senate refused to pass a balanced budget with real lasting property tax relief.

A 32% tax increase without real reform is not the answer. Illinois already has the highest property taxes in America. We have the 5th highest tax burden in the country.

Democrats sent a strong message to Illinois families this evening: they are willing to push our state further into debt and destruction just to continue the corrupt, self-serving agendas of Speaker Madigan and the Chicago Machine.

Choosing reform over the status quo is not easy, but with your help - we will bring back Illinois.”

Related stories from the Belleville News-Democrat

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

US Rep. Mike Bost talks about veterans benefits

US Rep. Mike Bost talks about veterans benefits 2:22

US Rep. Mike Bost talks about veterans benefits
Area veterans share health-care challenges with US Rep. Mike Bost 1:46

Area veterans share health-care challenges with US Rep. Mike Bost
US Rep. Mike Bost on Paris Climate Accord, Veterans Affairs 1:58

US Rep. Mike Bost on Paris Climate Accord, Veterans Affairs

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos