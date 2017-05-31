State Rep. Schimpf statement on ongoing budget impasse

State Sen. Paul Schimpf, R-Waterloo, offered the following comments as the Illinois Senate began to adjourn the regularly-scheduled spring session on May 31.

“It is with profound disappointment that I classify this legislative session as an abject failure. Months of negotiations have failed to produce meaningful reforms. Even more troubling, session time has been squandered by both legislative bodies that could have been used to prepare for this contingency of negotiations failing. The reality is that our universities, social service providers, and constituents who are counting on receiving payment for services rendered don't have another four weeks to wait — they needed their funding four months ago. It is past time to focus on how we can move what funding is currently available to those that are in desperate need."