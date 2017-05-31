Friday is National Doughnut Day. Here’s where you can get one for free.

There aren’t many things better than a free doughnut.
Friday is National Doughnut Day, and a few chains are offering free pastries to patrons. Make sure to stop by and claim your free treat.
National Doughnut Day was started in Chicago in 1938 to honor The Salvation Army “Doughnut Girls.” As support for World War I soldiers, volunteers traveled overseas to give soldiers clothes supplies and baked goods. The “Doughnut Lassies” who served doughnuts to the troops are credited with popularizing the sweet treat in the U.S., according to the Salvation Army.
Dunkin’ Donuts: Enjoy a free doughnut with the purchase of any beverage. The offer is good all day at participating locations. Nearby locations are:
▪ 6008 N Illinois St, Fairview Heights
▪ 4220 Telegraph Rd, St. Louis
▪ 9860 Manchester Rd, St. Louis
Krispy Kreme: Get your doughnut for free — no purchase necessary. The two locations in and near the metro-east are:
▪ 5812 N. Illinois Street, Fairview Heights
▪ 6935 S. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis
Entenmann’s Donuts: This isn’t a guarantee, but it’s worth a shot. Enter to win a year’s supply of free donuts from Entenmann’s. All you have to do is post a video or photo of your most outrageous basketball passing or shooting skills on social media, or submit a link to the Entenmann’s website.
