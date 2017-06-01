Pretty Thursday and Friday, but chance of rain for the weekend

The weather will be pleasant on Thursday, with a few clouds and a high in the low 80s.
Here’s the latest forecast from the National Weather Service:
TODAY ... Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly sunny late in the afternoon. High in the lower 80s. Light wind.
TONIGHT ... Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Low in the mid 60s. Light wind.
FRIDAY ... Partly cloudy. High in the upper 80s. Light wind.
FRIDAY NIGHT ... Partly cloudy. Low in the upper 60s. Light wind.
SATURDAY ... Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High in the upper 80s. Light wind.
SATURDAY NIGHT ... Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low in the upper 60s.
SUNDAY ... Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High in the upper 80s.
SUNDAY NIGHT ... Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low in the mid 60s.
MONDAY ... Partly cloudy. High around 80.
MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY ... Mostly clear. Low in the upper 50s. High in the upper 70s.
